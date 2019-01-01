Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging
Stone Harbor Emerging Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) was reported by Bernstein on April 10, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting EDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) was provided by Bernstein, and Stone Harbor Emerging downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Stone Harbor Emerging, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Stone Harbor Emerging was filed on April 10, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 10, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) is trading at is $5.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
