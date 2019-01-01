ñol

Stone Harbor Emerging
(NYSE:EDF)
5.5099
0.0099[0.18%]
At close: May 27
5.26
-0.2499[-4.54%]
After Hours: 8:58AM EDT
Day High/Low5.42 - 5.55
52 Week High/Low5.05 - 8.74
Open / Close5.52 / 5.47
Float / Outstanding16.8M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.52.9K / 62.6K
Mkt Cap92.9M
P/E68.38
50d Avg. Price5.83
Div / Yield0.72/13.16%
Payout Ratio1075
EPS-
Total Float16.8M

Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Stone Harbor Emerging reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Stone Harbor Emerging using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Stone Harbor Emerging Questions & Answers

Q
When is Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Stone Harbor Emerging

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Stone Harbor Emerging

Q
What were Stone Harbor Emerging’s (NYSE:EDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Stone Harbor Emerging

