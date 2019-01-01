ñol

Ecolab
(NYSE:ECL)
165.86
1.66[1.01%]
At close: May 27
166.03
0.1700[0.10%]
After Hours: 5:13PM EDT
Day High/Low164.45 - 167.02
52 Week High/Low154.31 - 238.93
Open / Close165.31 / 166.03
Float / Outstanding249.3M / 285.7M
Vol / Avg.996.5K / 1.5M
Mkt Cap47.4B
P/E43.24
50d Avg. Price171.37
Div / Yield2.04/1.23%
Payout Ratio51.56
EPS0.6
Total Float249.3M

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), Dividends

Ecolab issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ecolab generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.18%

Annual Dividend

$2.04

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ecolab Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ecolab (ECL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ecolab (ECL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ecolab ($ECL) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ecolab (ECL) shares by June 21, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ecolab (ECL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ecolab (ECL) will be on June 20, 2022 and will be $0.51

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)?
A

The most current yield for Ecolab (ECL) is 1.17% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

