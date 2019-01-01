QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
198.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
450.3M
Outstanding
Ecograf Ltd produces and supplies high purity graphite for the lithium-ion battery market. It holds an interest EcoGraf spherical graphite in Western Australia and Epanko Graphite Project.

Analyst Ratings

Ecograf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecograf (ECGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecograf (OTCQX: ECGFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ecograf's (ECGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ecograf.

Q

What is the target price for Ecograf (ECGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecograf

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecograf (ECGFF)?

A

The stock price for Ecograf (OTCQX: ECGFF) is $0.44 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:24:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ecograf (ECGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecograf.

Q

When is Ecograf (OTCQX:ECGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Ecograf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ecograf (ECGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecograf.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecograf (ECGFF) operate in?

A

Ecograf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.