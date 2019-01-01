Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ebix
Ebix Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) was reported by BMO Capital on August 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting EBIX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.35% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) was provided by BMO Capital, and Ebix maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ebix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ebix was filed on August 10, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 10, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ebix (EBIX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $33.00. The current price Ebix (EBIX) is trading at is $31.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
