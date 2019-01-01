EBET (NASDAQ:EBET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 9
EPS
$-0.520
Quarterly Revenue
$7.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19M
Earnings History
EBET Questions & Answers
When is EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) reporting earnings?
EBET (EBET) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EBET (NASDAQ:EBET)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were EBET’s (NASDAQ:EBET) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $33.8K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
