EBET (NASDAQ:EBET), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EBET
EBET Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EBET (NASDAQ: EBET) was reported by Needham on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting EBET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 178.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EBET (NASDAQ: EBET) was provided by Needham, and EBET maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EBET, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EBET was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EBET (EBET) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $9.00. The current price EBET (EBET) is trading at is $3.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
