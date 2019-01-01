|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eastern Asteria (OTCEM: EATR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eastern Asteria.
There is no analysis for Eastern Asteria
The stock price for Eastern Asteria (OTCEM: EATR) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:49:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Asteria.
Eastern Asteria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Eastern Asteria.
Eastern Asteria is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.