Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$82.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$82.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Solo Brands using advanced sorting and filters.
Solo Brands Questions & Answers
When is Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) reporting earnings?
Solo Brands (DTC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.14.
What were Solo Brands’s (NYSE:DTC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $69.4M, which beat the estimate of $68.1M.
