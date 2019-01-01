Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$421M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$421M
Earnings History
Daseke Questions & Answers
When is Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) reporting earnings?
Daseke (DSKE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Daseke’s (NASDAQ:DSKE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $231.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
