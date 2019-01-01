ñol

Leonardo DRS Inc
(NASDAQ:DRS)
$12.52
0.30[2.45%]
At close: Jan 5
$12.52
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day Range11.850 - 12.60052 Wk Range9.110 - 13.290Open / Close12.100 / 12.520Float / Outstanding115.187M / 260.187M
Vol / Avg.983.618K / 1.537MMkt Cap3.258BP/E4.46050d Avg. Price11.650
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float115.187MEPS2.740

Leonardo DRS Stock (NASDAQ:DRS), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.

No Data
Q

What is the most recent guidance for Leonardo DRS (DRS)?

A

There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Leonardo DRS in recent months.

Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.

