Leonardo DRS Inc
(NASDAQ:DRS)
$12.52
0.30[2.45%]
At close: Jan 5
$12.52
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day Range11.850 - 12.60052 Wk Range9.110 - 13.290Open / Close12.100 / 12.520Float / Outstanding115.187M / 260.187M
Vol / Avg.983.618K / 1.537MMkt Cap3.258BP/E4.46050d Avg. Price11.650
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float115.187MEPS2.740

Leonardo DRS Stock (NASDAQ:DRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$19.00

Lowest Price Target1

$14.00

Consensus Price Target1

$16.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Baird
  • Vertical Research

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Leonardo DRS

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Q

What is the target price for Leonardo DRS (DRS)?

A

The latest price target for Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) was reported by Baird on December 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting DRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Leonardo DRS (DRS)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) was provided by Baird, and Leonardo DRS initiated their outperform rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Leonardo DRS (DRS)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Leonardo DRS, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Leonardo DRS was filed on December 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 15, 2023.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Leonardo DRS (DRS) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Leonardo DRS (DRS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $19.00. The current price Leonardo DRS (DRS) is trading at is $12.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

