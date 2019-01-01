Leonardo DRS Stock (NASDAQ:DRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Baird
- Vertical Research
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months
Analyst Ratings for Leonardo DRS
What is the target price for Leonardo DRS (DRS)?
The latest price target for Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) was reported by Baird on December 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting DRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Leonardo DRS (DRS)?
The latest analyst rating for Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ: DRS) was provided by Baird, and Leonardo DRS initiated their outperform rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Leonardo DRS (DRS)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Leonardo DRS, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Leonardo DRS was filed on December 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 15, 2023.
Is the Analyst Rating Leonardo DRS (DRS) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Leonardo DRS (DRS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $19.00. The current price Leonardo DRS (DRS) is trading at is $12.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.