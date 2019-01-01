Leonardo DRS Inc
(NASDAQ:DRS)
$17.21
-0.02[-0.12%]
At close: Jul 18
$17.21
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Open17.300Close17.210
Vol / Avg.356.793K / 706.152KMkt Cap4.492B
Day Range17.145 - 17.42052 Wk Range9.110 - 17.590

Leonardo DRS Stock (NASDAQ:DRS), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Leonardo DRS gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Leonardo DRS's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

4.4M

Short Interest %

8.77%

Days to Cover

2.76
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

