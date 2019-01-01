DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DarioHealth beat estimated earnings by 22.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.96.
Revenue was up $4.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DarioHealth's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.06
|-0.94
|-0.85
|-1.04
|EPS Actual
|-1.09
|-1.18
|-0.99
|-0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|6.05M
|5.77M
|5.11M
|3.96M
|Revenue Actual
|6.03M
|5.63M
|5.26M
|3.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of DarioHealth using advanced sorting and filters.
DarioHealth Questions & Answers
DarioHealth (DRIO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-8.60, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $1.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.