DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DarioHealth beat estimated earnings by 22.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.74 versus an estimate of $-0.96.

Revenue was up $4.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DarioHealth's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.06 -0.94 -0.85 -1.04 EPS Actual -1.09 -1.18 -0.99 -0.92 Revenue Estimate 6.05M 5.77M 5.11M 3.96M Revenue Actual 6.03M 5.63M 5.26M 3.60M

