Deutsche Post (OTC:DPSGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$1.210
Quarterly Revenue
$25.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$20B
Earnings History
Deutsche Post Questions & Answers
When is Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY) reporting earnings?
Deutsche Post (DPSGY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Deutsche Post’s (OTCPK:DPSGY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
