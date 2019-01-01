QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
dotDigital Group PLC is a software as a service technology company. It provides software as a service and managed services to digital marketing professionals. The firm's core product is Dotmailer, which is an email marketing automation platform. The company's geographic segments are the EMEA, US, and APAC. It derives most of its revenues from the EMEA segment.

Analyst Ratings

dotDigital Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy dotDigital Group (DOTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of dotDigital Group (OTCPK: DOTDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are dotDigital Group's (DOTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for dotDigital Group.

Q

What is the target price for dotDigital Group (DOTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for dotDigital Group

Q

Current Stock Price for dotDigital Group (DOTDF)?

A

The stock price for dotDigital Group (OTCPK: DOTDF) is $1.905 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:25:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does dotDigital Group (DOTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for dotDigital Group.

Q

When is dotDigital Group (OTCPK:DOTDF) reporting earnings?

A

dotDigital Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is dotDigital Group (DOTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for dotDigital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does dotDigital Group (DOTDF) operate in?

A

dotDigital Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.