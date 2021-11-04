Fintech Focus For November 5, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”

Source: Anne Frank

One Big Thing In Fintech: Money20/20’s latest in-person conference was held Oct. 24-27 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amidst all the recognition and networking, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Harry Temkin, the chief information officer at DriveWealth, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded financial services.

Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Nimbla adds on $6.9M in round.

JPM says CBDC to reduce cost. (NYSE: JPM)

CME signed Google partnership. (NASDAQ: CME)

CQG launching new suite, tools.

Revolut builds crypto exchange.

IEX to charge for real-time data.

Trellis raises funding to expand.

Cosaic and Reformis teamed up.

Celsius acquires Cybersec firm.

Danske Bank, taps Aiia on offer. (OTC: DNKEY)

GeoWealth raises $19M funding.

BGC launches new marketplace.

TradeStation plans to go public.

Accrue Savings adds new offers.

Blend hones in on broad fintech.

Cboe to launch trading platform. (BATS: CBOE)

PrimeBlock appoints GS leader.

PayU growing userbase by 80%.

AscendEX announces Series B.

Douugh & Railsbank teamed up.

Virgin, Global Payments partner.

Watch Out For This: In light of increased activism around social injustices, businesses are looking to do right by their communities, and make amends.

That is according to Michael D. Campbell, who recently joined nonprofit Wall Street Bound (WSB) to recruit, train and mentor underrepresented talents for careers in finance.

“I’ve had companies that have said: ‘We can’t just keep recruiting at the same places and think we’re going to do something different.’”

Read on to learn more about how WSB is making finance more accessible for young and aspirational talents.

Source: Benzinga

Market Moving Headline: “In 2013, the bond market threw a tantrum at the mere mention of a taper. Real financial conditions had sharply tightened before the Fed could eventually start withdrawing stimulus. This time, real yields are no higher than they were on New Year’s Day. People are still prepared to lend money to the government on the assumption that they will get a return a full percentage point below the inflation rate.”

Source: Bloomberg