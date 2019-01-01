Danske Bank (OTC:DNKEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$1.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Danske Bank using advanced sorting and filters.
Danske Bank Questions & Answers
When is Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY) reporting earnings?
Danske Bank (DNKEY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Danske Bank’s (OTCPK:DNKEY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
