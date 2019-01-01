Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment
Dolphin Entertainment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) was reported by Maxim Group on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting DLPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 210.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) was provided by Maxim Group, and Dolphin Entertainment maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dolphin Entertainment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dolphin Entertainment was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $12.00. The current price Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) is trading at is $3.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
