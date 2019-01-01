Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC:DLAKY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.550
Quarterly Revenue
$6B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$5.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Deutsche Lufthansa using advanced sorting and filters.
Deutsche Lufthansa Questions & Answers
When is Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) reporting earnings?
Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.87, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Deutsche Lufthansa’s (OTCQX:DLAKY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
