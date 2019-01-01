Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC:DLAKY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKY) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DLAKY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX: DLAKY) was provided by Exane BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Lufthansa upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deutsche Lufthansa, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deutsche Lufthansa was filed on November 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) is trading at is $6.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.