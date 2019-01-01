HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HF Sinclair
HF Sinclair Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting DINO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.47% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO) was provided by Piper Sandler, and HF Sinclair maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HF Sinclair, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HF Sinclair was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HF Sinclair (DINO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $47.00 to $62.00. The current price HF Sinclair (DINO) is trading at is $49.81, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.