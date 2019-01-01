Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$50.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$50.1M
Earnings History
Definitive Healthcare Questions & Answers
When is Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) reporting earnings?
Definitive Healthcare (DH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.02.
What were Definitive Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:DH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $43.1M, which beat the estimate of $41.2M.
