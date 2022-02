Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on extending the life expectancy of cancer patients by improving the effectiveness of current standard-of-care treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate (TSC), which is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic brain cancer. Geographically business activity of the firm functions through the region of the US.