Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and manufactures kinase-inhibiting drugs for the treatment of cancers and immunological diseases. It holds a diverse pipeline of drug candidates that includes three clinical-stage and two research-stage programs. Its lead drug candidate DCC-2618 is designed to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and Pdgfra kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. In addition, it is also developing two other clinical-stage drug candidates, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Geographically all the operations function through the region of the United States.