Range
3.45 - 3.69
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/70.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.41 - 20.21
Mkt Cap
84.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.66
Shares
24.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology

EPS
REV
EPS
REV

Decibel Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Decibel Therapeutics's (DBTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) was reported by JonesTrading on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting DBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 635.29% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)?

A

The stock price for Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DBTX) is $3.4 last updated Today at 6:13:42 PM.

Q

Does Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Decibel Therapeutics.

Q

When is Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) reporting earnings?

A

Decibel Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Decibel Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) operate in?

A

Decibel Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.