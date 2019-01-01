Dassault Systemes (OTC:DASTY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dassault Systemes
Dassault Systemes Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dassault Systemes (OTCPK: DASTY) was reported by Redburn Partners on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DASTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dassault Systemes (OTCPK: DASTY) was provided by Redburn Partners, and Dassault Systemes downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dassault Systemes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dassault Systemes was filed on August 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dassault Systemes (DASTY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Dassault Systemes (DASTY) is trading at is $41.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
