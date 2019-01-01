Dassault Systemes (OTC:DASTY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$1.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Dassault Systemes using advanced sorting and filters.
Dassault Systemes Questions & Answers
When is Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) reporting earnings?
Dassault Systemes (DASTY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Dassault Systemes’s (OTCPK:DASTY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.