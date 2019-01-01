QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc is a development stage company specializing in drug delivery systems technology within the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on fast-dissolving drug delivery systems through the development of advanced oral delivery thin wafers. The thin wafers are infused with both natural and synthetic cannabis extracts to deliver treatment as an alternative to smoking and ingestion. Its products include Medwafe, Cannawafe, Vetwafe, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (CTTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (OTCPK: CTTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs's (CTTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (CTTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (CTTH)?

A

The stock price for CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (OTCPK: CTTH) is $0.035 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (CTTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs.

Q

When is CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (OTCPK:CTTH) reporting earnings?

A

CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (CTTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (CTTH) operate in?

A

CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.