CTT Pharma Files Trademark Names Pacific Blue and Blue Rush

Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire – June 9, 2022 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. CTTH is announcing today that we have recently filed two federal trademark names, Pacific Blue and Blue Rush. CTT Pharma is currently designing the packaging for Pacific Blue and Blue Rush. CTT will continue to update shareholders with more information as news becomes available.

CTT is a drug delivery technology company that successfully received Health Canada approval for THC Strips, after we brought our first product to market as cannabinoid-infused "Dissolve Strips". This successful launch sold out to only 85,000 medical patients online with no advertising in several weeks. Once dissolved, CTT Pharma's strips enter the bloodstream bypassing the lungs and digestive tract including the liver. Our patented smoke-free dissolvable strips have better bioavailability, better absorption, faster onset, can offer zero calories, any strip color and any flavor.

CTT common shares trade on the OTC market in the United States under the symbol "CTTH".

