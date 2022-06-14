ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CTT Pharma Files Trademark Names Pacific Blue and Blue Rush

by The Newswire
June 14, 2022 1:02 AM | 1 min read


Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire  – June 9, 2022 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. CTTH is announcing today that we have recently filed two federal trademark names,  Pacific Blue and Blue Rush. CTT Pharma is currently designing the packaging for Pacific Blue and Blue Rush. CTT will continue to update shareholders with more information as news becomes available.

CTT is a drug delivery technology company that successfully received Health Canada approval for THC Strips, after we brought our first product to market as cannabinoid-infused "Dissolve Strips". This successful launch sold out to only 85,000 medical patients online with no advertising in several weeks. Once dissolved, CTT Pharma's strips enter the bloodstream bypassing the lungs and digestive tract including the liver. Our patented smoke-free dissolvable strips have better bioavailability, better absorption, faster onset, can offer zero calories, any strip color and any flavor.

CTT common shares trade on the OTC market in the United States under the symbol "CTTH".

Ryan Khouri at 813-606-0060

www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-khouri-679a251b7

www.cttpharmaceuticals.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Penny Stocks