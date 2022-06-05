CTT Pharma Announces Mexico Patent Officially Granted

Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire – May 31, 2022 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. CTTH has expanded its reach into additional international markets with a successful patent application of its Oral Strip drug delivery system in Mexico. This allowed patent covers our "Oral Strip" delivery system, which utilizes micelles to deliver accurate and reliable active ingredient dosages rapidly. The application of micelles in drug delivery is a powerful alternative for dissolving hydrophobic drugs in aqueous environments, minimizing drug degradation and loss, preventing harmful side effects, and increasing drug bioavailability. This patent is ideal for various medical APIs, including nicotine, CBD, CBG, CBN, caffeine and many other actives for the market in Mexico. By increasing our geographic footprint, CTT Pharma continues to pursue its strategy of monetizing its IP through partnerships for its drug delivery technology in many of the world's most rapidly growing markets.

"Our smoke-free alternative creates an opportunity for CTT and futures partners in Mexico, as our technology gives us a distinct advantage in the delivery of Nicotine, CBD, CBN, CBG and many other actives. Our strips dissolve in your mouth and enters the bloodstream bypassing the lungs and digestive tract, including the liver," said Ryan Khouri, CEO of CTT Pharma.

CTT Pharma specializes in advanced drug delivery that has patents granted and pending throughout the world. CTT successfully received Health Canada approval for THC Strips and successfully sold out in several weeks to only 85,000 medical patients online with no advertising. CTT will continue to keep shareholders updated on patents, partnerships, and further corporate developments.

Contact Ryan Khouri at 813-606-0060

www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-khouri-679a251b7

www.cttpharmaceuticals.com

