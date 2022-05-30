ñol

CTT Pharma Corporate Update

by The Newswire
May 30, 2022 3:51 AM | 1 min read


Tampa, Florida, United States – TheNewswire – May 25, 2022 – CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. CTTH is announcing today that Robert Allen has stepped down as a Board of Director. CTT Pharma appreciates the insight Mr. Allen gave and the time that he spent helping the company.

CTT Pharma is currently searching for Board Members that have extensive knowledge in the Nicotine Industry, as CTT is continuing to move forward into this space. Management will continue to update shareholders as more information becomes available.

Ryan Khouri - 813-606-0060 

www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-khouri-679a251b7

www.cttpharmaceuticals.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Penny Stocks