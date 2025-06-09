Cathie Wood Just Flagged The Start Of A Biotech Revolution: These 2 Stocks With 10x Potential Are Leading It

ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood is betting big on a new frontier in biotechnology, one she says could unlock massive market opportunity, and two companies are already leading the way, with the potential to grow 10x from their current levels.

What Happened: Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast last week, Wood said the convergence of gene sequencing, artificial intelligence and CRISPR gene editing is beginning to cure diseases previously thought untreatable, and it’s already generating revenue.

“This is already beginning to happen,” Wood said. “We are able to diagnose cancer with a blood test in Stage 1,” and even before stage 1 she says, adding that if cancer was discovered in “Stage 1,” it can save most people.

Wood highlighted CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX as key beneficiaries of this shift. The two companies co-developed Casgevy, a therapy now approved to treat sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia with a single dose.

“There's huge demand,” Wood said, pointing to the severe burden patients suffering from sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia face from repeated hospitalizations. “Of course they're going to go through a tough regimen, they want to live a more normal life.”

Casgevy, she says was approved by U.S. and U.K. regulators in late 2023 and is already generating revenue for both firms. Wood believes this marks the beginning of a longer-term transformation in health care economics, where curative, one-time treatments could replace recurring drug regimens, disrupting traditional pharma revenue models.

Wood concluded by saying the she believes these technologies will go up “more than tenfold in the next five to 10 years,” adding that “the opportunities are going to be enormous.”

Why It Matters: Ark Invest has been a proponent of AI and biologics for the past several years, having called it a $400 billion opportunity just last year.

Several other prominent experts and entrepreneurs have espoused similar views. This includes Microsoft Corp. MSFT founder Bill Gates, who said that CRISPR techonlogy had already “revolutionized health over the past decade,” adding that he was excited to see how it will evolve and intersect with other technologies.

Stock / ETF Year-To-Date Performance CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP +1.04% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX +11.03% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG -4.82% ARK Innovation ETF ARKK +7.45%

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Crispr Therapeutics scores poorly across the board. While it does have a favorable price trend in the short and medium-terms, here’s how it compares with Vertex, and other promising biotech stocks.

