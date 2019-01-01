|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.200
|0.250
|0.0500
|REV
|4.370B
|9.072B
|4.702B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CNH Industrial.
The latest price target for CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CNHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.76% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is $14.42 last updated Today at 3:25:50 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 2, 2019 to stockholders of record on April 23, 2019.
CNH Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CNH Industrial.
CNH Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.