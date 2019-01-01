QQQ
CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of heavy machinery, with a range of products including agricultural and construction equipment. One of its most recognizable brands, Case IH, has served farmers for generations. Its products are available through a robust dealer network, which includes over 3,600 dealer and distribution locations globally. CNH Industrial's finance arm provides retail financing for equipment to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers; which increases the likelihood of product sales.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.250 0.0500
REV4.370B9.072B4.702B

CNH Industrial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNH Industrial (CNHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are CNH Industrial's (CNHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNH Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for CNH Industrial (CNHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CNHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.76% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CNH Industrial (CNHI)?

A

The stock price for CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is $14.42 last updated Today at 3:25:50 PM.

Q

Does CNH Industrial (CNHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 2, 2019 to stockholders of record on April 23, 2019.

Q

When is CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) reporting earnings?

A

CNH Industrial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is CNH Industrial (CNHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNH Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does CNH Industrial (CNHI) operate in?

A

CNH Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.