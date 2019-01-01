QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CIB Marine Bancshares Inc is a financial service holding company. It provides a full range of banking and related services through its banking subsidiary. The primary sources of revenue are predominantly from loans to small and middle-market business customers, investments in securities, and mortgage banking activity. CIBM Bank also offers a range of deposit and other financial products to its customers. Its offices and, generally, customers are in the central and northeastern Illinois, Milwaukee and Indianapolis markets.

CIB Marine Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCQX: CIBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CIB Marine Bancshares's (CIBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CIB Marine Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CIB Marine Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH)?

A

The stock price for CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCQX: CIBH) is $40 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CIB Marine Bancshares.

Q

When is CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCQX:CIBH) reporting earnings?

A

CIB Marine Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIB Marine Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH) operate in?

A

CIB Marine Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.