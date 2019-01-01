Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd is a conglomerate that engages in businesses to further the development of Sarawak, the largest state in Malaysia. Its core businesses, which collectively account for roughly 90% of the company's total revenue, are the cement division, which manufactures cement, clinker, and concrete products; construction materials and trading, which engages in quarrying, premix, and trading operations; and construction and road maintenance, which engages in infrastructure construction and road maintenance. The company also develops and manages property and engages in several other smaller businesses. The company primarily earns revenue from selling the products it manufactures and from performing services, including construction projects.