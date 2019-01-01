QQQ
Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd is a conglomerate that engages in businesses to further the development of Sarawak, the largest state in Malaysia. Its core businesses, which collectively account for roughly 90% of the company's total revenue, are the cement division, which manufactures cement, clinker, and concrete products; construction materials and trading, which engages in quarrying, premix, and trading operations; and construction and road maintenance, which engages in infrastructure construction and road maintenance. The company also develops and manages property and engages in several other smaller businesses. The company primarily earns revenue from selling the products it manufactures and from performing services, including construction projects.

Cahya Mata Sarawak Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cahya Mata Sarawak (CHYMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cahya Mata Sarawak (OTCPK: CHYMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cahya Mata Sarawak's (CHYMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cahya Mata Sarawak.

Q

What is the target price for Cahya Mata Sarawak (CHYMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cahya Mata Sarawak

Q

Current Stock Price for Cahya Mata Sarawak (CHYMF)?

A

The stock price for Cahya Mata Sarawak (OTCPK: CHYMF) is $0.28 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 15:41:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cahya Mata Sarawak (CHYMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cahya Mata Sarawak.

Q

When is Cahya Mata Sarawak (OTCPK:CHYMF) reporting earnings?

A

Cahya Mata Sarawak does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cahya Mata Sarawak (CHYMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cahya Mata Sarawak.

Q

What sector and industry does Cahya Mata Sarawak (CHYMF) operate in?

A

Cahya Mata Sarawak is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.