QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
0.02/3.01%
52 Wk
0.68 - 1.04
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
67.11
Open
-
P/E
17.6
EPS
-0.69
Shares
8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL operates as an agro-industrial and food conglomerate in Asia-Pacific. It farms animals, manufactures animal feed, processes meat, and prepares cooked food products and ready-to-eat food products. The company works primarily in livestock and fish businesses. It breeds its own animals and imports certain breeds to farm or sells to local farmers. Charoen Pokphand Foods uses its offices and dealers to export products worldwide to small and large farms, convenience stores, supermarkets, fast food outlets, and other food-service businesses. Additionally, it maintains its own retail and food outlets to sell processed foods.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Charoen Pokphand Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charoen Pokphand Foods (CHPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charoen Pokphand Foods (OTCPK: CHPFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charoen Pokphand Foods's (CHPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charoen Pokphand Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Charoen Pokphand Foods (CHPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Charoen Pokphand Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Charoen Pokphand Foods (CHPFF)?

A

The stock price for Charoen Pokphand Foods (OTCPK: CHPFF) is $0.8122 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:45:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charoen Pokphand Foods (CHPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charoen Pokphand Foods.

Q

When is Charoen Pokphand Foods (OTCPK:CHPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Charoen Pokphand Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Charoen Pokphand Foods (CHPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charoen Pokphand Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Charoen Pokphand Foods (CHPFF) operate in?

A

Charoen Pokphand Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.