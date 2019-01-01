QQQ
Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's main businesses include Jewellery Retail, Wholesale of precious metals and securities and Futures brokerage. The manufacture and retail of the Jewellery segment produce jewellery products for the group's retail business and operates retail stores mainly in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, and Taiwan. The group derives the majority of revenue from Jewellery Retail segment.

Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (CHOWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (OTCPK: CHOWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl's (CHOWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (CHOWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (CHOWF)?

A

The stock price for Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (OTCPK: CHOWF) is $1.3101 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (CHOWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl.

Q

When is Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (OTCPK:CHOWF) reporting earnings?

A

Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (CHOWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl (CHOWF) operate in?

A

Chow Sang Sang Hldgs Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.