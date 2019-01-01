Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's main businesses include Jewellery Retail, Wholesale of precious metals and securities and Futures brokerage. The manufacture and retail of the Jewellery segment produce jewellery products for the group's retail business and operates retail stores mainly in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, and Taiwan. The group derives the majority of revenue from Jewellery Retail segment.