China Southern Airlines
(OTCPK:CHKIF)
0.5511
00
At close: May 26
0.6196
0.0685[12.43%]
After Hours: 7:03AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.49 - 0.71
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2B / 16.9B
Vol / Avg.- / 10.1K
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.54
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.37
Total Float-

China Southern Airlines (OTC:CHKIF), Dividends

China Southern Airlines issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Southern Airlines generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

China Southern Airlines Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Southern Airlines (CHKIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Southern Airlines.

Q
What date did I need to own China Southern Airlines (CHKIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Southern Airlines.

Q
How much per share is the next China Southern Airlines (CHKIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Southern Airlines.

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Southern Airlines (OTCPK:CHKIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Southern Airlines.

