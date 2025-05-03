US Army's 250th Anniversary Parade To Coincide With Trump's 79th Birthday

Donald Trump will share the spotlight with a massive display of American military might next month, as the U.S. Army gears up to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a full-scale parade on June 14 — coinciding with the president’s 79th birthday.

Set to unfold on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the “day-long festival” will feature over 6,000 troops, more than 100 military vehicles, and close to 50 aircraft, according to Army officials, reports BBC.

Trump has long advocated for a grand military parade reminiscent of France’s Bastille Day spectacle, which he attended in 2017.

Also Read: ‘Keep Cutting ‘Til The Screaming Starts’—Elon Musk Reportedly Shutting Down The Government Loan Office That Helped Tesla With $465 Million

He initially pitched the idea in 2018, aiming to host it on Veterans Day, but later abandoned the plan due to projected costs nearing $90 million.

White House officials now confirm that planning for the upcoming celebration is in full swing.

Organizers are exploring ways to expand the event with more demonstrations, greater community participation, and larger-scale exhibits of military hardware.

Trump also reignited controversy Friday by proposing to rename Veterans Day as “Victory Day for World War I,” arguing that the U.S. deserves more recognition for its decisive role in past global conflicts.

The White House later clarified that the current Veterans Day name will remain intact, though additional commemorations for WWI and WWII victories are being encouraged.

In another proposal, Trump called for May 8 — known internationally as Victory in Europe Day — to be formally observed in the U.S. as “Victory Day for World War II.”

While his renaming efforts remain uncertain, Trump will still receive a high-profile salute. The June 14 parade is expected to be both a patriotic showcase and a symbolic nod to his legacy.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: