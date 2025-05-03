Judge Blocks Trump Order Targeting Law Firm Perkins Coie

Zinger Key Points
- Judge Howell's ruling permanently prohibits the enforcement of the executive order.
- The executive order was a part of Trump's broader campaign against the legal profession
- Today's manic market swings are creating the perfect setup for Matt’s next volatility trade. Get his next trade alert for free, right here.
A federal judge has invalidated an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that was aimed at prestigious law firm Perkins Coie.
What Happened: U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled on Friday that the executive order was a case of “unconstitutional retaliation,” thereby nullifying it and preventing any further enforcement by the Trump administration.
The executive order was a part of Trump’s broader campaign against the legal profession, specifically targeting top-tier law firms he viewed as opponents. The order aimed to revoke security clearances of lawyers, terminate federal contracts, and deny employees access to federal buildings.
Perkins Coie, which represented the campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, was singled out due to its backing of employment policies and clients that were in opposition to the President’s views, reports the Associated Press.
Also Read: Trump’s Second Term Viewed as ‘Chaotic’ and ‘Scary’ by Majority of Voters
Judge Howell’s ruling permanently prohibits the enforcement of the executive order. She also directed Attorney General Pam Bondi and Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to circulate copies of her ruling to all government departments and agencies that had previously received the executive order.
Several other law firms, such as WilmerHale, Jenner & Block, and Susman Godfrey, have also contested similar orders and have been successful in temporarily halting them.
Why It Matters: The ruling is a significant victory for Perkins Coie and other law firms that have been under the crosshairs of the Trump administration.
It underscores the importance of judicial checks and balances in safeguarding the rights of individuals and organizations against executive overreach.
The decision also sets a precedent for other law firms and organizations that may face similar executive orders in the future.
Read Next
Meet the Key Five People Who Are Shaping Trump's Economic Agenda
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.