Judge Blocks Trump Order Targeting Law Firm Perkins Coie

A federal judge has invalidated an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that was aimed at prestigious law firm Perkins Coie.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled on Friday that the executive order was a case of “unconstitutional retaliation,” thereby nullifying it and preventing any further enforcement by the Trump administration.

The executive order was a part of Trump’s broader campaign against the legal profession, specifically targeting top-tier law firms he viewed as opponents. The order aimed to revoke security clearances of lawyers, terminate federal contracts, and deny employees access to federal buildings.

Perkins Coie, which represented the campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, was singled out due to its backing of employment policies and clients that were in opposition to the President’s views, reports the Associated Press.

Judge Howell’s ruling permanently prohibits the enforcement of the executive order. She also directed Attorney General Pam Bondi and Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to circulate copies of her ruling to all government departments and agencies that had previously received the executive order.

Several other law firms, such as WilmerHale, Jenner & Block, and Susman Godfrey, have also contested similar orders and have been successful in temporarily halting them.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a significant victory for Perkins Coie and other law firms that have been under the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

It underscores the importance of judicial checks and balances in safeguarding the rights of individuals and organizations against executive overreach.

The decision also sets a precedent for other law firms and organizations that may face similar executive orders in the future.

