Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.66 - 0.66
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.73
Shares
5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the Chinese healthcare sector. The company functions through five segments, finished drugs; concentrated TCM granules; TCM decoction pieces; TCM healthcare complex and Local TCM integrated operation. It generates maximum revenue from the concentrated TCM granules segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

China Traditional Chinese Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Traditional Chinese (CHIZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Traditional Chinese (OTCPK: CHIZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Traditional Chinese's (CHIZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Traditional Chinese.

Q

What is the target price for China Traditional Chinese (CHIZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Traditional Chinese

Q

Current Stock Price for China Traditional Chinese (CHIZF)?

A

The stock price for China Traditional Chinese (OTCPK: CHIZF) is $0.45 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 20:43:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Traditional Chinese (CHIZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Traditional Chinese.

Q

When is China Traditional Chinese (OTCPK:CHIZF) reporting earnings?

A

China Traditional Chinese does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Traditional Chinese (CHIZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Traditional Chinese.

Q

What sector and industry does China Traditional Chinese (CHIZF) operate in?

A

China Traditional Chinese is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.