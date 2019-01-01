QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
China Hongqiao Group Ltd manufactures and sells aluminum products. Its products include molten aluminum alloy, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing products, and alumina products. The company has the manufacturing and sale of aluminum products segment. The company's geographical segments are China, India, Europe, Malaysia, and others, out of which China accounts for the majority of the revenue.

China Hongqiao Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Hongqiao Group (CHHQY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Hongqiao Group (OTCPK: CHHQY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Hongqiao Group's (CHHQY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Hongqiao Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Hongqiao Group (CHHQY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Hongqiao Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Hongqiao Group (CHHQY)?

A

The stock price for China Hongqiao Group (OTCPK: CHHQY) is $9.85 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 20:06:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Hongqiao Group (CHHQY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Hongqiao Group.

Q

When is China Hongqiao Group (OTCPK:CHHQY) reporting earnings?

A

China Hongqiao Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Hongqiao Group (CHHQY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Hongqiao Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Hongqiao Group (CHHQY) operate in?

A

China Hongqiao Group is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.