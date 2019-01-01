QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 0.31
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
630.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Plastic injection molding machines and related products. The company's services are used in automotive, packaging, home appliances, consumer electronics, mobile phones, and other businesses. The group operates through the geographic segments of Mainland China and Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Other Overseas Countries. The Mainland China and Hong Kong segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chen Hsong Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chen Hsong Holdings (CHHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chen Hsong Holdings (OTCPK: CHHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chen Hsong Holdings's (CHHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chen Hsong Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Chen Hsong Holdings (CHHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chen Hsong Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Chen Hsong Holdings (CHHGF)?

A

The stock price for Chen Hsong Holdings (OTCPK: CHHGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chen Hsong Holdings (CHHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chen Hsong Holdings.

Q

When is Chen Hsong Holdings (OTCPK:CHHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Chen Hsong Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chen Hsong Holdings (CHHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chen Hsong Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Chen Hsong Holdings (CHHGF) operate in?

A

Chen Hsong Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.