CHC Group LLC offers helicopter services to the offshore oil and gas industry. The company provides maintenance outsourcing solutions, parts sales and distribution, engineering services, design services and logistics support for heavy structural repairs. It also offers search and rescue, and emergency medical services to government agencies.

Analyst Ratings

CHC Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CHC Group (CHHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CHC Group (OTCEM: CHHCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CHC Group's (CHHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CHC Group.

Q

What is the target price for CHC Group (CHHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CHC Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CHC Group (CHHCF)?

A

The stock price for CHC Group (OTCEM: CHHCF) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:57:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CHC Group (CHHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CHC Group.

Q

When is CHC Group (OTCEM:CHHCF) reporting earnings?

A

CHC Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CHC Group (CHHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CHC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CHC Group (CHHCF) operate in?

A

CHC Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.