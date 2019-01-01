Citizen Watch Co Ltd primarily manufactures watches, machine tools, devices, and electronic products that it sells worldwide. Its watches and clocks segment contributes more than half of the company's revenue and includes brands such as Citizen, Bulova, xC, Q&Q, and Attesa. Machine Tools, which consists mostly of automatic lathes, and Devices, which consists largely of auto parts, switches, Chip LEDs, micro LCDs, and quartz crystals, each comprise roughly 15%-20% of total revenue. Electronic Products, which includes printers, health care equipment, and calculators, and Other Products collectively account for the remaining revenue. Japan and Asia (excluding Japan) each account for roughly a third of the company's total sales. Most of the remaining sales are from America and Europe.