Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.51/2.37%
52 Wk
17.79 - 23.93
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
25.5
Open
-
P/E
11.06
EPS
117.3
Shares
61M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Citizen Watch Co Ltd primarily manufactures watches, machine tools, devices, and electronic products that it sells worldwide. Its watches and clocks segment contributes more than half of the company's revenue and includes brands such as Citizen, Bulova, xC, Q&Q, and Attesa. Machine Tools, which consists mostly of automatic lathes, and Devices, which consists largely of auto parts, switches, Chip LEDs, micro LCDs, and quartz crystals, each comprise roughly 15%-20% of total revenue. Electronic Products, which includes printers, health care equipment, and calculators, and Other Products collectively account for the remaining revenue. Japan and Asia (excluding Japan) each account for roughly a third of the company's total sales. Most of the remaining sales are from America and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

Citizen Watch Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizen Watch (CHCLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizen Watch (OTCPK: CHCLY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Citizen Watch's (CHCLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizen Watch.

Q

What is the target price for Citizen Watch (CHCLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizen Watch

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizen Watch (CHCLY)?

A

The stock price for Citizen Watch (OTCPK: CHCLY) is $21.53 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:19:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizen Watch (CHCLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizen Watch.

Q

When is Citizen Watch (OTCPK:CHCLY) reporting earnings?

A

Citizen Watch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizen Watch (CHCLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizen Watch.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizen Watch (CHCLY) operate in?

A

Citizen Watch is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.