ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Citic Bank Corp
(OTCPK:CHCJY)
9.65
00
At close: May 3
8.76
-0.8900[-9.22%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.31 - 10.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap23.6B
P/E3.2
50d Avg. Price9.95
Div / Yield0.95/9.83%
Payout Ratio25.12
EPS7
Total Float-

China Citic Bank Corp (OTC:CHCJY), Dividends

China Citic Bank Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Citic Bank Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 4, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

China Citic Bank Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Citic Bank Corp (CHCJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Citic Bank Corp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on August 10, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own China Citic Bank Corp (CHCJY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Citic Bank Corp (CHCJY). The last dividend payout was on August 10, 2012 and was $0.37

Q
How much per share is the next China Citic Bank Corp (CHCJY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Citic Bank Corp (CHCJY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on August 10, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Citic Bank Corp (OTCPK:CHCJY)?
A

China Citic Bank Corp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Citic Bank Corp (CHCJY) was $0.37 and was paid out next on August 10, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.