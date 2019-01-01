QQQ
Chill Brands Group PLC, formerly Zoetic International PLC is engaged in the CBD business which sells a range of products in the United States and the United Kingdom through two brands Zoetic and Chill. The chill brand is a tobacco alternative selling smokables and chew pouches whereas Zoetic is a supplier of CBD oils. It generates revenue from the sale of CBD products.

Chill Brands Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chill Brands Gr (CHBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chill Brands Gr (OTCQB: CHBRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chill Brands Gr's (CHBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chill Brands Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Chill Brands Gr (CHBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chill Brands Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Chill Brands Gr (CHBRF)?

A

The stock price for Chill Brands Gr (OTCQB: CHBRF) is $0.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:32:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chill Brands Gr (CHBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chill Brands Gr.

Q

When is Chill Brands Gr (OTCQB:CHBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Chill Brands Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chill Brands Gr (CHBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chill Brands Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Chill Brands Gr (CHBRF) operate in?

A

Chill Brands Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.