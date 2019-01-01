Chiba Kogyo Bank Ltd operates as a bank. Principally, it is engaged in the provision of various banking services for individuals and corporate customers. The bank offers deposit products, including savings, time deposits, and foreign currency deposits. It provides loans such as practitioner, medical, business, agriculture, and procurement of institutional and other funds. In addition, it renders management support for agribusiness, international business, merger and acquisition, trust agency, national pension fund as well as gives information on free consultation services. The company also administers foreign exchange, internet and mobile banking, and automated teller machines services.