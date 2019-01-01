QQQ
Chiba Kogyo Bank Ltd operates as a bank. Principally, it is engaged in the provision of various banking services for individuals and corporate customers. The bank offers deposit products, including savings, time deposits, and foreign currency deposits. It provides loans such as practitioner, medical, business, agriculture, and procurement of institutional and other funds. In addition, it renders management support for agribusiness, international business, merger and acquisition, trust agency, national pension fund as well as gives information on free consultation services. The company also administers foreign exchange, internet and mobile banking, and automated teller machines services.

Chiba Kogyo Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chiba Kogyo Bank (CHBKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chiba Kogyo Bank (OTCPK: CHBKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chiba Kogyo Bank's (CHBKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chiba Kogyo Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Chiba Kogyo Bank (CHBKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chiba Kogyo Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Chiba Kogyo Bank (CHBKF)?

A

The stock price for Chiba Kogyo Bank (OTCPK: CHBKF) is $

Q

Does Chiba Kogyo Bank (CHBKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chiba Kogyo Bank.

Q

When is Chiba Kogyo Bank (OTCPK:CHBKF) reporting earnings?

A

Chiba Kogyo Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chiba Kogyo Bank (CHBKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chiba Kogyo Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Chiba Kogyo Bank (CHBKF) operate in?

A

Chiba Kogyo Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.