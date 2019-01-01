QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
0.04/10.06%
52 Wk
0.33 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
19.1B
Payout Ratio
27.05
Open
-
P/E
2.63
EPS
0.24
Shares
48.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Headquartered in Beijing, China Citic Bank is a leading commercial bank. It offers a full range of commercial banking services, with 1,410 outlets in 146 cities in China and branches in Hong Kong, Macau, New York, Los Angeles, and Singapore. As of 2020, the bank is the 11th- largest nationwide listed commercial bank in China in terms of total assets.

China Citic Bank Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Citic Bank Corp (CHBJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Citic Bank Corp (OTCPK: CHBJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Citic Bank Corp's (CHBJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Citic Bank Corp.

Q

What is the target price for China Citic Bank Corp (CHBJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Citic Bank Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for China Citic Bank Corp (CHBJF)?

A

The stock price for China Citic Bank Corp (OTCPK: CHBJF) is $0.39 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 17:30:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Citic Bank Corp (CHBJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Citic Bank Corp.

Q

When is China Citic Bank Corp (OTCPK:CHBJF) reporting earnings?

A

China Citic Bank Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Citic Bank Corp (CHBJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Citic Bank Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does China Citic Bank Corp (CHBJF) operate in?

A

China Citic Bank Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.